78-year-old man found dead at foot of Yishun HDB block

A 78-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Yishun on Sunday (July 5) afternoon.

The incident happened at about 2pm at Block 800 Yishun Ring Road.

A photograph of the scene shared with AsiaOne shows a blue police tent on the ground floor beside the block's Lift B.

Two police officers are seen attending to the scene, and a police cordon was set up at the ground floor.

A resident from the block told AsiaOne that she has not seen the man at the block before and does not believe that he was a resident.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The police confirmed that the man had fallen from height, adding that preliminary investigations do not suggest foul play and that investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com