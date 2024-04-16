80-year-old gets slashed while trying to break up fight in Redhill

Zhang Yatian (transliteration) thought he was being a good Samaritan, but ended up becoming a victim of a slashing instead.

The 80-year-old retiree was left with several wounds on both his arms after he tried to break up a fight between two men at the hawker centre near Block 82 Redhill Lane last Saturday night (April 13), reported Shin Min Daily News.

He happened to be in the area when he spotted the two men arguing. They looked like they were about to fight, he added.

"I don't know what I said triggered him, but one of them started scolding me instead," Zhang said.

Zhang thought the matter was settled after one of the men went home, but the latter returned carrying a 15cm-long knife.

He slashed Zhang, leaving him with a 6cm cut on his left arm, and smaller cuts on his right arm.

When a reporter from Shin Min arrived at the hawker centre after the incident, seven or eight police cars were parked in the area.

Police officers were also seen conducting investigations.

When contacted by AsiaOne, the police said that they received a call for assistance at about 9.30pm last Saturday.

A 55-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

An 80-year-old man suffered superficial lacerations, and did not require conveyance to the hospital after assessment by SCDF paramedics.

Police investigations are ongoing.

