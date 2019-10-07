$80,000 worth of fake luxury goods seized in Far East Plaza raids, 6 people arrested

More than 500 pieces of trademark-infringing goods - such as footwear, watches, bags, caps and accessories - were seized during the raids.

SINGAPORE - Six people were arrested on Sunday (July 7) for allegedly selling fake luxury goods and apparel, after police raided retail outlets at Far East Plaza.

The police said in a statement on Tuesday night that the four women and two men, aged between 26 and 54, were nabbed during a 16-hour operation by the police's Criminal Investigation Department against seven retail outlets.

More than 500 pieces of trademark-infringing goods - such as footwear, watches, bags, caps and accessories - were seized during the raids.

These goods have an estimated street value of about $80,000.

The police are investigating the cases.

In their statement, the police said that they take a serious view of intellectual property right infringements.

They added that they will not hesitate to take tough action against those who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers.

Anyone found guilt of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks could be jailed up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.