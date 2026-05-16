Over $800k worth: 2 Malaysians first to be charged for importing Kpods into Singapore under new act

Two Malaysian nationals were charged by the Health Services Authority (HSA) on May 8 for the alleged smuggling of etomidate-laced vapourisers, also known as Kpods.

The HSA shared in a press release on May 15 that Muhammad Izzat Emer Bin Mohd Hassan, 26, and Nurain Binti Ismail, 24, are the first to be charged for importation under Singapore's new Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act (TCVA), which replaced the previous Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act starting May 1, 2026.

The pair were detained by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers on May 6 while entering Singapore through the Woodlands Checkpoint in a Malaysia-registered car.

12,273 vape pods concealed in 161 parcels were discovered hidden in the vehicle, suspected to contain etomidate and amounting to a street value of over $800,000.

The incident was referred to the HSA.

Following their May 8 charges, the two suspects were remanded for a week to assist with further investigations.

The case was mentioned again in court on Friday (May 15) and has been adjourned to June 26.

Under the TCVA, etomidate is listed in a special category as a "specified psychoactive substance", replacing its temporarily status as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA).

Importers of Kpods face between three to 20 years’ imprisonment, and five to 15 strokes of the cane. They can also be fined up to $300,000, 30 times the previous amount.

Suppliers can face a sentence of two to 10 years' imprisonment, and two to five strokes of the cane. The fine for selling is up to $200,000, a 20-fold increase.

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drimac@asiaone.com