82-year-old man found dead on fitness corner bench in Hougang

The police are investigating after an 82-year-old man was found dead on a fitness corner bench at an HDB estate in Hougang on Wednesday (Nov 26).

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police said that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 174 Hougang Avenue 1 at about 5.35pm.

The man, who was motionless, was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The police added that based on preliminary investigations, they do not suspect foul play.

A large white sheet covering a bench can be seen in photos shared by a witness with news outlet Mothership. The fitness corner was also cordoned off.

[[nid:725361]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com