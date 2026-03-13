84 arrested, over $73k of drugs seized in islandwide CNB operation

Eighty-four suspected drug offenders were arrested and over $73,000 of drugs seized in a nationwide anti-drug operation which ended on Friday (March 13).

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said the operation, which began on March 9, covered areas such as Buangkok, Balestier, Choa Chu Kang and Toa Payoh.

The controlled drugs sized included about 1.5kg of cannabis, 169g of methamphetamine or Ice, 5g of heroin, 1g of ketamine, one Erimin-5 tablet, and five bottles of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate).

All the heroin, Ice and cannabis seized could potentially feed the addiction of 314 abusers for a week, said CNB in a news release on Friday.

During one of the operations on March 11, CNB officers arrested a 27-year-old male foreign national for suspected drug trafficking offences at a commercial building near Kaki Bukit.

About 520g of cannabis, 17g of Ice and drug paraphernalia were found in the building.

Another operation on the morning of March 12 resulted in the arrest of three Singaporeans.

CNB officers raided a hotel room near Lorong 8 Geylang and arrested a 35-year-old man, having found about 64g of cannabis, a small amount of Ice and drug paraphernalia.

Officers also forcefully entered a second room after its occupants, a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, refused to let them in.

The man put up a violent struggle and necessary force was used to restrain him.

The pair was subsequently arrested for suspected drug offences.

According to CNB, the pair was also spotted throwing items out of the room window before their arrest, which were later found to be drug paraphernalia.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

