84-year-old woman dies after being hit by power-assisted bicycle in Bedok

A 84-year-old woman died after an accident involving a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) in Bedok on Jan 30.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne on Monday (Feb 9), the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a PAB and a pedestrian along Bedok South Avenue 3 towards Tanah Merah Kechil Road at around 3.20pm on Jan 30.

The victim was sent to hospital unconscious, where she later died.

A 43-year-old male PAB rider is assisting with police investigations.

The victim's daughter, in a Facebook post shared on SGRV Front Man on Sunday, said the victim had been walking towards a bus stop along Bedok South Avenue 3 at the time of the accident.

She was found unconscious with a skull fracture and massive bleeding from her head, and died shortly after in hospital, the post stated.

"We were told that she was hit by a PMD (personal mobility device)," the daughter added.

"We are pleading for witnesses who saw what had happened to contact the Bedok Police (Division Headquarters). Grieving family would like closure."

[[nid:729275]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com