85-year-old man goes for a $8 haircut at Ang Mo Kio hair salon and leaves with an added $99 hair treatment

An 85-year-old man walked into a hair salon seeking a $8 haircut but walked out with an additional charge of $99 for hair treatment.

On Nov 9, the elderly man walked into Hair Fun salon at Ang Mo Kio looking for a $8 haircut but was persuaded by the employee to get an additional $99 hair treatment.

The man's son, Xu, said his father was waiting for his mother to go with him to the hair salon as it was his first time getting a haircut there.

When his father returned from the salon, he complained to Xu about how he paid $99 for hair care and felt that it was unjust as he was persuaded by the employee there, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Xu added that his father's hair was all white and did not understand why the employees would recommend hair nourishing care.

In an interview with the manager of the hair salon by Shin Min Daily News, she stated that she was not present on the day of the incident, but added that they would promote the hair treatment regardless of the age and gender of the customer.

The manager also shared that the hair treatment was originally $199, but was sold at a discounted price of $99 to the elderly man.

During the reporter's visit to the store, two to three customers were present, with one getting a $8 haircut. The customer shared that he was not recommended any hair treatment during his haircut.

In an interview with a hair care expert, she said that if the customer has a full head of white hair, she would not recommend such a hair care treatment to them as the effects are not visible on their tresses.

Another hair care expert shared that they would check the condition of the customer's hair and scalp first before introducing suitable hair treatments.

In 2023 alone, up to 15 similar reports were made against the Hair Fun barber shop. It was also reported that the shop's employees have a tendency to charge customers prior to the completion of hair services.

