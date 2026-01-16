88 nabbed in island-wide CNB operation, drugs found in children's bedroom

Eighty-eight people have been arrested in an island-wide anti-drug operation which began on Sunday (Jan 11), said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Friday (Jan 16).

A total of about 213g of cannabis, 170g of Ice, 1g of heroin, five Ecstasy tablets, 23 Erimin-5 tablets, vape-related products — including 37 pods believed to contain etomidate — and around $1,100 of cash was seized, said CNB in a press release.

The street value of the drugs is estimated to be more than $23,000.

The operation covered areas such as Bedok, Woodlands, Race Course Road and Telok Kurau.

In one of the arrests involving a 34-year-old Singaporean woman in Edgedale Plains on Jan 12, CNB officers found about 160g of cannabis and 59g of Ice in a plastic box behind her children's bedroom door.

The next day, officers arrested a 39-year-old Singaporean man at his home in Hougang Avenue 5, having found a small amount of Ice, five Ecstasy tablets, 2 Erimin-5 tablets and drug utensils.

At the void deck, officers saw a 55-year-old Singaporean man who lived in the unit throwing a box into a dustbin. Officers found 19 Erimin-5 tablets inside the discarded box and arrested the man.

Later the same day, officers arrested a 50-year-old male foreign national at a home in Punggol Way for suspected drug trafficking, having found 7g of Ice and various drug utensils.

Investigations into all 88 suspects are ongoing.

