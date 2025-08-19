9 arrested for suspected match-fixing in Singapore basketball league

Nine individuals have been arrested on Tuesday (Aug 19) for alleged fixing matches in the 2025 K Star National Basketball League Division 1.

The arrested individuals are aged between 19 and 35 years old, of whom eight are Singaporean while one is a Permanent Resident, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a statement the same day.

According to CPIB, some of the individuals arrested are players in the basketball teams taking part in the competition.

One of the alleged fixed matches was a match between Tagawa and Tong Whye which took place on Aug 1. Tagawa won the match with a score of 66 against Tong Whye's 43 points.

The individuals are currently being investigated for suspected offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, said CPIB.

"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, and match-fixing of any form is not condoned in Singapore," the agency said, adding that it will take firm enforcement action against any parties involved, if they have given, received, or offered bribes to fix a match.

