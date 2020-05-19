9 cars spotted participating in 'Formula 1 race' in KPE tunnel: TP investigating

Nine vehicles were spotted seemingly 'racing' one another along the Kallang–Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) tunnel towards the Tampines Expressway (TPE) in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 16).

Stomp contributors Ming and Mike alerted Stomp to a video of the incident circulating on social media taken from the in-car camera of another vehicle at about 1.24am.

16may2020 0124hrs KPE towards TPE Formula One in KPE. camcar doing 80km/h Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Friday, 15 May 2020

According to SG Road Vigilante, the driver of the cam car was travelling at 80kmh as the other vehicles zoomed past him.

The video has been informally captioned "Formula 1 in KPE".

The speed limit along the KPE tunnel is 80kmh. However, there is a lower speed limit of 70kmh along specified tighter bends.

The Traffic Police is aware of the incident and investigations are ongoing.