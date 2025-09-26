9 drivers caught providing illegal ride-hailing services in Singapore, to and from Malaysia

Nine drivers were caught for providing illegal ride-hailing services in Singapore and for trips to and from Malaysia.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Sept 26), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that the drivers were caught during recent patrols in Arab Street, Marina Bay Cruise Centre, Marsiling Road and Changi Airport.

The nine foreign-registered vehicles have since been impounded.

The authority added that on top of ongoing regulatory efforts, it had acted on tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and National Taxi Association.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said in a Facebook post on Friday that the drivers will be charged for providing illegal ride-hailing services.

"As their vehicles are unlicensed, they also do not have adequate insurance coverage for passengers who engage their services," she said.

Sun reminded the public that those heading to Malaysia via the land checkpoints should only book rides with licensed point-to-point operators in Singapore, such as ComfortDelGro and Strides Premier.

"Licensed taxis from Singapore or Malaysia can pick up or drop off passengers anywhere within their respective countries, but must use the designated terminal after crossing the border — Larkin Sentral Terminal in Malaysia (as agreed upon by Malaysian authorities)," she explained.

Those found providing illegal ride-hailing services face fines of up to $3,000 and/or up to six months' jail. Their vehicles may also be forfeited.

