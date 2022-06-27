9 taken to hospital in 3-car crash on PIE

SINGAPORE - Nine people, including a 56-year-old female cabby, were taken to hospital on Sunday morning (June 26) after a three-car collision on the Pan-Island Expressway towards Tuas.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the crash involving a taxi and two cars after the Adam Road exit at about 9.30am.

Those injured in the accident were the taxi driver, her two passengers, aged 43 and 63, as well as a 66-year-old male car driver and his five passengers, aged between 54 and 67, police said.

All were conscious when taken to the hospital.

SCDF said one person was taken to National University Hospital (NUH), while the other eight were sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A video posted on social media showed at least two police cars, an ambulance, a fire engine and another SCDF vehicle at the scene, which was close to Adam Flyover.

Traffic cones were used to close off the three right-most lanes of the expressway.

Alerts by the Land Transport Authority said there was congestion until Stevens Road exit about 1km away and warned motorists in the area to avoid lanes 1, 2 and 3.

Debris from the accident can be seen scattered on the road.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.