9 taxi stops in CBD converted to allow ride-hailing use

Whether you're a driver or a passenger, it may be prudent to take note of these new point-to-point stops in the central business district (CBD).

Nine taxi stops in the CBD have been converted into point-to-point stops for both taxis and private-hire cars, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Feb 5).

Unlike taxi stands, which allow cabbies to queue and wait for passengers, taxi stops only allow cabbies to pick up and alight passengers.

The nine stops are spread across the CBD and will allow drivers and commuters to have "greater convenience and more options" for pick-up and drop-off points in the area, said the authority.

The nine stops are located at Shenton Way outside OUE Downtown; Battery Road at Straits Trading Building; Temple Street beside Lucky Chinatown; Raffles Quay at Lau Pa Sat; Collyer Quay at Income@Raffles; Cecil Street outside Keck Seng Tower; Shenton Way outside SGX Centre; Cavenagh Road at Holiday Inn SG Orchard City Centre; and Coleman Street at The Adelphi.

Developed in collaboration with the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) and the National Taxi Association (NTA), these stops can be identified by their blue signage and stop number, as well as blue demarcation on the road that reads "Taxi & Private Hire Only".

In a Facebook post on Thursday, NPHVA said it "worked closely with our partners to surface these ground concerns, and we thank LTA for implementing these changes".

