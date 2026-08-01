Girl, 9, shaves her head to support children battling cancer: 'I want to make them feel less alone'

"I think people with cancer suffer a lot, and I would like to make them happy again."

This was what Faith, a nine-year-old girl who shaved her head at a Hair for Hope event in support of other children battling cancer, replied when she was asked about her decision to do so.

Her story was shared on Facebook on July 5, in which the organisers thanked her for her courage and kindness.

According to Hair for Hope, Faith had signed up for the fundraising event after seeing a promotional poster, saying that she wanted cancer patients to be "less alone".

"Thank you, Faith, for reminding us that courage has no age, and that even the smallest acts of kindness can make the biggest difference," the post said.

In a video accompanying the post, she was asked if she was worried about going back to school bald.

"No," was her simple reply — she instead said she wanted to tell her friends about the charity event and the reason behind her decision.

Speaking to Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao in an article published on Thursday (July 30), she said she has seen the pain that children her age with cancer suffer from.

As such, the primary three Alexandra Primary School student decided to support other young cancer patients through her own actions.

Her mother Cai Tingting (transliteration), a 38-year-old nurse, told Zaobao that she initially thought her daughter's response was just momentary.

When she asked Faith about going to the event again, she would repeatedly say yes without any hesitation.

Seeing her daughter's determination, Cai decided to follow through with the plan.

Faith, along with 131 other volunteers at a Hair for Hope event on July 5, raised over $228,000 from 1,700 donors for the Children's Cancer Foundation.

Peers received her bald head well

Two days after Faith shaved her head, the June holidays were over and she was back in school.

The student admitted that she was worried about how her bald head will be received by her peers and teachers, who did not have any prior knowledge of her decision.

Fortunately, she was met with kindness and curiosity by other students.

"I told them that I was was not sick, and that I had only shaved my head to cheer on other children with cancer," she said.

During a weekly assembly, the principal reportedly praised her and also told the student body about the Hair for Hope campaign.

As a result, a coy Faith said that she is now known as "the girl with the bald head" in her school.

About her new look, she joked that she initially could not even recognise herself in the mirror, adding that she also noted that her head feels "cooling" even when wearing a jacket.

Zaobao also reported that Faith agreed to shaving her head again for another Hair for Hope event.

She hoped that her small contribution will be able to inspire more people to work together and bring hope to children with cancer.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com