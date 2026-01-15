90% of poly graduates employed within 6 months, median salary rises to $3,000: Survey

A 2025 survey found that 90 per cent of polytechnic students got jobs within six months of completing their final exams or full-time National Service.

The Polytechnic Graduate Employment Survey (GES), conducted jointly by all the five polytechnics — Nanyang, Ngee Ann, Republic, Singapore and Temasek — found that students obtained jobs, accepted an offer, or started a business.

In a joint statement on Thursday (Jan 15), the polytechnics said that the GES, which captured graduate's employment outcomes tweaked as at Oct 1, 2025, also showed that the median gross monthly salary for graduates in full-time permanent employment rose from $2,900 in 2024 to $3,000 in 2025.

Salary for humanities and social sciences graduates was $3,200, while graduates from health sciences took home $3,011.

Despite the rise in median salaries, the polytechnics noted that the proportion of graduates getting jobs has remained relatively steady over the years, despite a slight dip.

The combined employment rates for fresh and post-National Service graduates were 95.8 per cent in 2023, 90.4 per cent in 2024, and 90 per cent in 2025.

The polytechnics added that employment rates usually continue to improve beyond the six-month mark, as more graduates subsequently find jobs.

Support for new graduates seeking jobs

Graduates who need help with job searching can approach their schools for dedicated career counselling, and also take part in career fairs and other organised events.

They may also tap into career resources and job search services from Workforce Singapore (WSG) and NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute, which help graduates understand available job options and make informed choices aligned with their strengths and interests.

Additionally, programmes such as the Graduate Industry Traineeships and GRIT@Gov, launched by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), WSG, and the Public Service Division in October 2025, provide fresh graduates with hands-on, industry-relevant experience to strengthen their employability and ease their transition into full-time employment.

Speaking on the survey findings, Ngee Ann Polytechnic's principal and CEO Lim Kok Kiang said: "Our polytechnic graduates have continued to demonstrate resilience, securing opportunities in growth sectors including finance, healthcare, and social services amid economic uncertainty.

"We will continue to strengthen our industry-focused curriculum, expand workplace immersion opportunities, and enhance career guidance to equip our learners with the skills, confidence, and agility to build meaningful and sustainable careers."

Employment growth

According to MOM's labour market data, total employment continued to grow in 2025, although it varied across sectors.

Resident employment gains were strongest in financial and insurance services, health and social services, while outward-oriented sectors such as information and communications saw subdued growth amid global economic uncertainty.

Fresh graduates remain in demand, with entry-level vacancies rising to 39,000 in September 2025, up from 26,000 a year earlier. Around four in 10 of these openings are in growth sectors such as information and communications, financial and insurance services, and professional services, according to MOM.

