930,000 HDB households to receive GST Voucher rebate this month

The households will enjoy a Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate of up to $100, depending on the type of their HDB flat.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Prisca Ang
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - About 930,000 Singaporean households living in Housing Board flats will receive a GST (goods and services tax) Voucher to offset part of their utility bills this month.

These households will enjoy a Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate of up to $100, depending on the type of their HDB flat, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement on Thursday (Jan 2).

Those living in one- and two-room HDB flats will get $100, while those in three-room flats will get $90.

Families living in four-room flats will receive $80. Those in five-room flats will get $70 and residents of executive or multi-generation flats will get $60.

Households whose members own more than one property are not eligible for the GST Voucher.

Eligible households will continue to receive U-Save rebates regardless of their electricity provider, the ministry said.

According to the MOF, the U-Save rebate has enabled households in one- and two-room HDB flats to receive support equivalent to three to four months of their utility bills, on average, in a year.

Those living in three- and four-room flats will be given support equivalent to one to two months of their utility bills, it added.

The U-Save rebate is one of three components under the permanent GST Voucher scheme. It is disbursed every three months.

The rebate is meant to help HDB households offset part of their utility bills and lower their overall household expenses.

The rebate from April last year to March 2020 is expected to cost the Government about $300 million.

For more information on U-Save, call SP Group on 6671-7117 or send an e-mail to customersupport@spgroup.com.sg

Details on the GST Voucher scheme can be found at www.gstvoucher.gov.sg

The public can find out more about the Open Electricity Market at www.openelectricitymarket.sg, by calling SP Group on 1800-233-8000 or sending an e-mail to choice@spgroup.com.sg

PHOTO: Ministry of Finance

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

