Singapore's health ministry reported 935 new Covid-19 cases on Friday (Sept 17), the highest since April last year.

A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some Covid-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause on further reopening.

More than 80 per cent of its population has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

ALSO READ: 100 vending machines set up across Singapore for collection of Covid-19 self-test kits