94-year-old man living alone in MacPherson flat found dead; bodily fluids seep through door

A 94-year-old man was discovered to have died alone at his MacPherson home on Saturday (Jan 24) morning after volunteers noticed a foul stench and learnt that he had not been seen for days.

The senior citizen had lived in a one-room rental flat at Block 90 Pipit Road for over 10 years, reported Shin Min Daily News.

When reporters arrived at the scene that afternoon, a police note was left on the padlocked gate.

A reddish-brown fluid had reportedly seeped through the front door and pooled in the corridor.

A neighbour surnamed Wu, 70, told the Chinese daily she had last seen the man five or six days before his body was found.

About two days later, she smelt an odour which she believed to be from cat faeces. The funk only grew stronger, leading her to suspect that a stray cat may have died nearby.

On Saturday morning, volunteers distributing Chinese New Year goodies at the block had knocked on the man's door but he did not answer. Learning that the smell had lingered for several days, and that no one had seen the man in a while, they called the police.

Wu added that she had not seen the elderly man with visitors, even during the festive period.

"We greet each other when we meet, but he typically closed his door and did not interact much with neighbours," she said.

The police said it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 9.35am.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

According to Shin Min, another case of solitary death occurred in Tampines that same week.

The body of a 67-year-old man was found in a flat at Block 227 Tampines Street 23 at about 2.10pm on Friday (Jan 23).

His neighbour told Shin Min that he had phoned the man after he saw that the meals left at his front door on Thursday had not been retrieved. The calls were not picked up.

"I heard that a social worker saw the food still left at the door, and called the police after nobody answered," he said.

The police said they do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations. Investigations into this case of unnatural death are ongoing.

