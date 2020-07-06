95-year-old woman found murdered in house along Recreation Road

Police have confirmed that a murder case has been opened involving a 95-year-old woman who was found dead at Recreation Road.

At about 1:50pm today (July 6), the police were alerted to a case of stabbing in a residential unit along Recreation Road.

The elderly woman was found lying motionless upon their arrival and a paramedic pronounced her dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old woman has since been arrested in relation to the case. She and the victim are known to each other, preliminary investigations revealed.

The case has been classified as murder. The suspect will be charged in court on Wednesday (July 8).

ilyas@asiaone.com