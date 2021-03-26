950,000 households to get S&CC rebates from April

SINGAPORE - About 950,000 Singaporean HDB households will receive $135 million in service and conservancy charge (S&CC) rebates from next month to March next year.

This is part of the $900 million Household Support Package announced in this year's Budget, to provide additional support to families during this period of uncertainty, said the Ministry of Finance in a statement on Friday (March 26).

The Household Support Package helps families with household expenses, with lower- to middle-income families receiving more.

It includes vouchers that each household can use to defray expenses and support local businesses, as well as S&CC rebates and goods and services tax vouchers. Eligible Singaporean households will receive between 1½ and 3½ months in S&CC rebates during this fiscal year, depending on their flat type.

They will be notified through letters by April 1, and receive their quarterly S&CC rebate automatically in April, July and October 2021, as well as January 2022.

The rebates will be credited directly into households' S&CC accounts managed by their respective town councils. Households do not need to take any action to benefit from the rebate.

In a Facebook post on Friday (March 26), Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat wrote that Covid-19 has affected many Singaporeans.

"At this year's Budget, I announced how we will continue to provide targeted support for families through the Household Support Package," he said.

"When I go on my regular walkabouts, residents share with me that the various measures in the Household Support Package will go some way to help them in these difficult times. By helping all families through this crisis, we can emerge stronger from Covid-19."

COVID-19 has affected many Singaporeans. At this year’s Budget, I announced how we will continue to provide targeted... Posted by Heng Swee Keat on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Residents can check their household's S&CC rebate eligibility online by logging in to the My HDBPage at this website with their Singpass. Those with queries on rebate eligibility can also submit them at this portal.

Those with specific queries on their household's S&CC payment or account status can contact their respective town councils.

Ministry of Finance.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.