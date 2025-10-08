Award Banner
97% of Singapore Pools' record $12.7b turnover returned to benefit Singaporeans, says operator

Singapore Pools' revenue for FY2024/2025 surpassed its previous year's record of $12.2 billion.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Danial Zahrin
Candice Cai October 08, 2025 5:55 AM

Singapore Pools generated $12.7 billion in turnover for the financial year 2024/2025, according to its annual report, which was released on Wednesday (Oct 8).

The amount surpassed the record $12.2 billion the previous year.

Singapore Pools added that 97 per cent of the amount, amounting to $12.3 billion, was "dedicated to benefiting Singaporeans and the broader community" in the form of prize payouts ($9.45 billion), taxes ($2.28 billion) and Tote Board contributions ($575 million).

"The Tote Board, in turn, uses these funds to support impactful causes in the arts, community development, charity, education, health and sports," said Singapore Pools Chairman Kai S. Nargolwala and Chief Executive Officer Lam Chee Weng in their joint message.

They added that the remaining three per cent ($353 million) was reinvested in business operations as well as technological upgrades "aimed at strengthening capabilities and improving customer experience".

These include a new broadcast studio for horse racing, a transition to new generation gaming systems, and enhanced in-store audio-visual systems.

Singapore Pools is the country's only legal lottery and sports betting operator, with turnover generated from Toto, Singapore Sweep, 4D, sports betting and horse racing.

Among the community initiatives mentioned was their With A Heart fundraising series — Football With A Heart and Community With A Heart — which raised around $1.75 million collectively, with the support of the Tote Board.

The amount went to social service organisations supporting the arts, sports, and seniors.

Singapore Pools also stated that it had contributed more than $2.4 million in support to the community, benefiting 230 charities and community initiatives during the year.

More than $1.75 million was also raised together with partners for charities. 

"Community remains at the heart of all we do," said the chairman and CEO, citing other examples of support provided to various causes and the underprivileged.  

