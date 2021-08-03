98 locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on Aug 3

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed 98 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases as of Tuesday (Aug 3) afternoon.

46 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed on quarantine. Meanwhile, 21 cases are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance. 31 cases are unlinked.

Among the cases are seven seniors above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

There are also four imported cases who were already on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Three were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, there are 102 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today.

MOH added that it is working through the details of the cases and will share further updates tonight.

