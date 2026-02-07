99 arrested in islandwide anti-drug operation, over $38k worth of drugs seized

Ninety-nine suspected drug offenders were arrested in Central Narcotics Bureau's (CNB) nationwide anti-drug operation from Feb 2 to 6.

CNB said in a press release today (Feb 7) that the drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than $38,000.

A total of about 210g of cannabis, 146g of heroin, 80g of Ice, 7g of ketamine, 100 Tapentadol tablets, 11 Ecstasy tablets, a small amount of New Psychoactive Substances, a lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamp, a bottle of methadone, numerous vape-related products including 75 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate, as well as cash amounting to $7,075.35 were seized.

The areas covered during the operation included Ang Mo Kio, Chua Chu Kang, Jurong, Marine Parade, Marsiling, and Sembawang.

On Feb 3, CNB officers forced-entered and raided a residential unit in Tengah, after the occupants refused to comply with lawful orders to grant officers access to the unit. Two Singaporeans, a 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were arrested for suspected drug-related offences. A small amount of Ice and drug paraphernalia were seized.

CNB officers also raided a residential unit in Chua Chu Kang on Feb 4 and arrested a 26-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug trafficking offences and a total of 123g of cannabis, 6g of ketamine and drug paraphernalia were seized from his bedroom.

The officers launched multiple operations in Marsiling on Feb 5 morning and arrested a 63-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug abuse and a Singaporean man, 65, for suspected drug trafficking offences, at their respective homes in Marsiling Lane.

Both premises were searched, and a small amount of heroin and drug paraphernalia were seized from the 65-year-old man's flat.

At Marsiling Road that same morning, a 52-year-old Singaporean man was also arrested for suspected drug abuse at one unit.

Two other Singaporean men, aged 60 and 69, were arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences and suspected drug abuse, respectively, at a separate unit. About 15g of heroin, 12g of Ice, drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to $6,626.60 were seized.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

