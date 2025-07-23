'999-year leasehold?' Redditor is dead serious about columbarium booking

A Redditor went on what he thought was a free cultural tour of columbaria, but ended up being persuaded to book "property" in the afterlife.

While Ahfookies was impressed with the quality of the columbaria, which he found well-designed and spacious, he was surprised at how the staff tried to sell niches like a property agent might.

"They're even selling their under-construction units and referring to them as BTOs (Built to Order, just like HDB flats), lol!" he wrote, adding that the columbaria agents operated on a commission basis.

There was even a banner celebrating top sales staff, just like property agents.

Which made the Redditor wonder: "Is it time to speculate on this 'property' market?"

'Are they freehold or 999-year leasehold?'

The post, made three days ago (July 20), drew a flurry of lively responses about the delicate matter of death and what to do with one's remains.

Commenter whimsicism felt it would be a waste of money: "Tbh this columbarium thing is hilarious to me, just toss my ashes into the sea and be done with it, la

"If people spend five figures on a stupid columbarium place for me, imma rise from the dead to scold them for wasting money, OMG."

Others felt that it might be worth it as the niches mean more to the living than the dead.

RoboGuilliman said: "I guess having a place to store ashes is good for many reasons. It's one more family social event when members who usually do not meet up have to go. It's not even about toxic families but people tend to drift apart and these rituals hold them together.

"It's also a good time to renew their memories of the deceased and keep the loved ones in their thoughts."

Another commenter, killing_my_dreams, asked, tongue firmly in cheek: "So these columbarium lots, are they freehold or 99-year leasehold or 999-year leasehold?"

Up to $20,000 for a niche

A quick Internet search showed that government-run columbaria such as Mandai Crematorium offer niches starting from around $500, while private ones like those the original poster saw can range from $3,000 to $20,000.

While those already lamenting the cost of living might be appalled at the cost of dying, Redditor Kwijibokwijibo felt that others wouldn't consider it too much.

"All funeral rites are really for the living anyway - it's all meaningless to the dead. And just another way to flaunt their family status - like a nice house or car," they said.

A belief in eternal life or reincarnation has no bearing on the length of the lease, but columbaria operators would like you to believe your remains are safe forever.

But for now, it looks like they just want your ash and your cash.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.