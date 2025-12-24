8 key moments that highlighted the Singapore spirit – how did we celebrate SG60?

It was a year of "We First" moments as Singapore celebrated its 60th year of independence.

This SG60, Singaporeans all over the island turned everyday acts into meaningful moments to show how we care together.

Through developing connections around the world, showing care and making contributions, the "We First" spirit came to life and was built to last well beyond SG60.

We take a look at eight key moments from this year's SG60 celebration:

Developing connections with the world

Despite our size, Singapore is known for efficiency and modern outlook, which has found us on the world stage. This year, the nation took it up a notch by developing connections with our neighbours and beyond, making SG60 truly a celebration of people and diversity.

1. Chingay - Joint nomination with Malaysia for UNESCO

Singapore jointly nominated the Chingay parade with Malaysia for a spot on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in March 2025.

This celebration of culture was scaled up in 2025, with the Chingay celebrations reaching all the way to the heartlands, resulting in a record 174,000 participants.

2. World Aquatics Championships - First Southeast Asian country to host

This year, Singapore became the first Southeast Asian country to host the World Aquatics Championships and the first Asian country to host the World Para Swimming Championships.

These events helped to put Singapore on the global sporting stage and allowed Singaporean fans to cheer for Team Singapore athletes on our local turf.

Showing care to the community around us

From heartland initiatives to neighbourhood gatherings, SG60 highlighted how everyday acts of care, when done together, can strengthen bonds and bring communities closer.

3. The Purple Parade 2025 - 55,000 people reached to celebrate inclusivity

Singapore's largest movement supporting celebrating persons with disabilities sent out a big message of inclusivity within our society.

The SG60 edition reached out to over 55,000 people through partnership with more than 300 organisations.

4. SGSHARE - National regular giving programme

SGSHARE, a national regular giving programme through the Community Chest, was open for one-time donations this year.

More than 280,000 recurring and one-time donations were received as of September 2025, which is an increase of 11 per cent, as compared to the same period last year.

Making contributions to build Singapore's future

Marking 60 years of independence is as much about looking forward as it is about reflecting on how far Singapore has come.

5. SG Youth Plan - Five-year action plan created by youths of Singapore

Engagements supported by the National Youth Council and its partners set out to gather the hopes and aspirations from youths, as they build a future where everyone is supported.

The engagement sessions reached more than 50,000 youths and stakeholders to gather over 200,000 responses, striking conversations on how youths shape our future. These conversations will culminate in a five-year action plan created by youths, and for youths.

6. Draft Master Plan 2025 Exhibition - Presenting strategies to make living in Singapore better

This exhibition by the Urban Redevelopment Authority details Singapore's development plans for the next 10 to 15 years, which focused on shaping healthy happy neighbourhoods around the country.

The exhibit drew about 250,000 visitors, with many contributing views on shaping Singapore's future environment and looking forward to new changes in their nook of the island.

Reflecting on our shared values

7. SG60 Heart&Soul experience - Immersive installation of Singapore's vision for the future

Held in the heart of Orchard Road, the flagship event of SG60 attracted more than 1.5 million visitors in just over three months since its opening.

The interactive elements bring to life Singapore's vision for tomorrow by looking back at our past present and onwards to the future.

8. The Albatross File: Singapore's Independence Declassified - An intimate look at our independence story

Serving as the final highlight of SG60, The Albatross File presents Singapore's independence story in a fresh, interactive format.

By combining historical insight with immersive storytelling, it encourages audiences to reflect on the past while considering the responsibilities and possibilities that lie ahead.

A year that brought communities together

To wrap up the year, we are reminded of how the spirit of Singapore allows us to celebrate 60 years of independence.

If SG60 taught us anything, it's that success cannot measured by milestones alone, but rather the care we show to one another.

