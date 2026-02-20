A-level results to be released on Feb 27

The 2025 GCE A-level examination results will be released next Friday (Feb 27) at 2.30pm.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Friday (Feb 20).

According to the joint statement, arrangements have been made for school candidates to receive their results from their schools, with details on the collection arrangements shared by the respective schools.

School candidates who are unable to collect their results in person can appoint a proxy — with relevant documents for verification — to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf.

Those unable to appoint a proxy may contact their schools for assistance.

Candidates can also access their results online using their Singpass account via SEAB's candidates portal at www.seab.gov.sg from 3.15pm on Feb 27 till 11pm on March 13, said MOE and SEAB.

International students in schools will receive their system-generated username via email from Feb 25.

As for private candidates, those with a Singpass account can obtain their results online via the same portal from 3.15pm on Feb 27.

Private candidates without a Singpass acount can view their results in the portal using the account that they created during exam registration.

MOE and SEAB added that students who wish to apply for admission to the autonomous universities (AUs) and their scholarships should submit their applications online via the respective AUs' websites, without a need for a hard copy the GCE A-Level certificate.

Students are also encouraged to find out more information on education and career pathways on MOE's CourseFinder (moe.gov.sg/coursefinder) and MySkillsFuture Student Portal (go.gov.sg/mysfpreu) websites.

Besides consulting their teachers or Education and Career Guidance (ECG) counsellors in their respective schools about their next steps, they can also make an ECG counselling appointment via the ECG Centre @ MOE at go.gov.sg/moe-ecg-centre. The centre offers online or phone counselling services from Feb 23 to March 19, from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and 9am to 12pm on Saturdays.

