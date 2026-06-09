ABC Brickworks Market reopens, with some hawkers raising prices by up to $1: 'Nothing I could do'

ABC Brickworks Market resumed business on Monday (June 8) after a two-month refurbishment, with some stallholders raising prices by up to $1.

This popular food centre at Bukit Merah underwent a round of repairs and redecoration works from April 9 to June 7 this year.

Among the improvements were new blue tables and chairs, including those designed for wheelchair users, as well as 14 new storage rooms for vendors to store their belongings, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

However, the Brickworks Hawker's Association told 8world that some hawkers have increased prices by about 30 cents to a dollar, although most have maintained prices.

Against a backdrop of rising food prices and operating costs, stallholders are "working very hard and facing a lot of pressure", said the chairman of the association Lim Kim Hock.

Pan Xiuling (transliteration), who runs Hua Ling Wanton Noodles, told reporters that she has been forced to raise prices due to higher ingredient and packaging costs. The price of a bowl of noodles, for example, went up from $4 to $4.50.

A stallholder, who sells chicken wings and satay, said they have raised prices by 10 cents, Zaobao reported.

Stallholder Lin Desong (transliteration) said there was "nothing he could do", pointing out that his supplier had just increased their prices.

A Japanese food vendor told 8world that they are increasing prices by up to 50 cents, but said that that will only apply to selected items.

One stallholder, who sells Yong Tau Foo ingredients said that they were not raising prices as the "economy is bad right now and everybody is struggling".

'I hope it can be cheaper'

A customer who visited the food centre on Monday told 8world that the area was more comfortable and well-ventilated after the works, adding that it is now cooler with the new fans and cleaner than before.

Having battled bird infestations over the years, green wire mesh and bird spikes were also placed near the ceilings to prevent birds from flying in, reported 8world.

One female customer told 8world that one of the dishes used to be priced at $5.50 but it's now $6.

"That's a bit much. I hope it can be cheaper," she said.

A customer who visited the food centre on its first day of reopening said that the place is more well-ventilated after the renovation.

"It's cooler now because the fans are new, and it's cleaner than before," they added.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com