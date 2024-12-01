ABC Nasi Kandar, which closed over 10 stalls around Singapore, under probe for illegal employment offences

ABC Nasi Kandar, which operates a chain of Indian food stalls, has reportedly closed over 10 outlets in the past few months. They are also under probe for possible illegal employment offences.

According to The Straits Times on Nov 30, over 10 of its stalls islandwide, located in areas such as Little India, Lavender and Eunos, have either been abandoned, boarded up with "under renovation" signs, or replaced by other businesses in the past few months.

Some users on Facebook had also reported noticing that their stalls had been closed for months now.

The Halal Food Blog posted back in August this year: "Anyone notice that almost all ABC eating houses closed abruptly just over a month ago? This includes the very popular ABC Nasi Kandar outlets at Geylang Serai and Serangoon road too… Heard a few rumours about the sudden closure including manpower issues, etc but I guess we can't really speculate."

When The Straits Times visited the listed address of ABC's director, they found a letter from a law firm wedged under the door. A neighbour said no one has been seen residing in the flat since Deepavali, which was in October.

In response to queries by The Straits Times, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson said that it is investigating ABC Nasi Kandar and its personnel for possible illegal employment offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

The spokesperson added that MOM takes the issue of illegal employment seriously. If an employer employs a foreigner without a valid work permit, they may be fined up to $30,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both. Repeat offenders will be subject to harsher penalties, including a mandatory jail term.

Foreigners who work in Singapore without valid work passes may be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both. If found guilty, they may be prohibited from working in Singapore.

