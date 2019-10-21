About 10 involved in fight in Tanjong Pagar, with one allegedly using a knife

A 46-second video of the fight, which happened at 3am on Oct 18, was circulated on Facebook.
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News reader
Clara Chong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - About 10 people were involved in a fight along Tanjong Pagar Road, with one of them said to have used a knife while another was seen with a bleeding ear, Shin Min Daily News reported on Sunday (Oct 20).

A 46-second video of the fight, which happened at 3am last Friday morning, was circulated on Facebook.

In the video, three or four people are seen fighting on the road. They are then chased by another group that seems to be trying to get them to stop.

A man in a white shirt and another in black are shown fighting furiously. They occasionally fall but immediately get up. The man in white then tries to escape, but falls in the middle of the road.

Another man, who appears to be holding a weapon, can be seen pushing the man in black and swinging the weapon at him. The man in black flees.

The commotion attracted curious onlookers, with a woman going forward and advising them to stop. The fight eventually subsided.

A 52-year-old nightclub cashier told Shin Min reporters that when the incident occurred, mainly nightclubs and bars were still open. He said there were rumours that someone was holding a knife, but some also said it was only a plastic knife. It is believed that both groups were drunk during the fight.

A 38-year-old restaurant manager said such fights happen once every few months and were not unusual.

Police said they were investigating the incident.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

