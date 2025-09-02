About 2 million travellers crossed Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints during National Day weekend, heavy traffic expected during school holidays

Nearly two million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the National Day long weekend from Aug 8 to 11.

The peak was on Aug 8 with over 558,000 travellers clearing immigration at the land checkpoints in a single day, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement on Monday (Sept 1).

Car travellers departing during peak periods over the long weekend had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance, due to traffic tailback from Malaysia.

ICA also said that those travelling to Malaysia during the school holidays — from Sept 5 to Sept 15 — can expect longer waiting time to clear immigration at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

The authority also sought travellers' understanding to cooperate with its officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline.

Travellers can use the Land Transport Authority's On Motoring website or ICA's Facebook and X (former Twitter) accounts to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey.

Those who are travelling during peak periods can also consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion.

