About 300,000 Singaporeans from Pioneer Generation to receive up to $1,100 in MediSave top-ups in July

SINGAPORE - About 300,000 Singaporeans from the Pioneer Generation will be receiving MediSave top-ups of up to $1,100 in July, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

In a release on June 7, MOF said that the top-ups would amount to more than $150 million in total.

Pioneer Generation refers to those born in 1949 or earlier.

MediSave can be used to pay the premiums for MediShield Life, CareShield Life, ElderShield and other MediSave-approved insurance plans, as well as medical expenses such as hospitalisation, day surgeries, and selected outpatient treatments.

The top-ups are in addition to the annual MediSave top-ups for Singaporeans aged 65 and above, which come under the GST Voucher Scheme.

Eligible seniors who have downloaded and set up their Singpass – a digital identity app for Singaporeans – will receive notifications via their app on their top-up amount by June 11.

Those without the app but who have registered their mobile numbers with Singpass before June 9 will receive an SMS by June 11 to inform them of the amount they are eligible for.

The rest of the seniors will receive letters by the end of June.

GRAPHIC: MINISTRY OF FINANCE

To guard against scams, the SMS will inform seniors only of their benefits and will not ask for a reply or any information.

No messages on the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation packages will be sent via WhatsApp or other such messaging platforms, said the ministry.

The Pioneer Generation Package was introduced in 2014 to honour and thank this group of Singaporeans for their contributions during the country’s early years.

Each year, those from the Pioneer Generation receive MediSave top-ups of $250 to $900 based on their birth year. Those born earlier receive higher top-ups as they typically have accumulated less savings, said MOF.

Additionally, older Pioneers - aged 85 years and above in 2024 - who have serious pre-existing conditions receive further top-ups of $50 to $200 per year from 2021 to 2025 to help them pay their MediShield Life premiums.

Other special subsidies are also available, such as for outpatient care and for MediShield Life premiums.

Also, Pioneers who join CareShield Life from Jan 1, 2024 to Dec 31, 2024 will receive participation incentives of $3,000, which will be spread equally over 10 years and used to offset the annual premium payable in that year. This is in addition to any premium subsidies that Pioneers may receive.

More details on the Pioneer Generation Package can be found at this website. Those with inquiries can also call 1800-222-2888 or 1800-650-6060. They can also e-mail contactus@pioneers.gov.sg.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.