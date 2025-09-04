About 50 suspected Kpod cases seen at public healthcare institutions in six weeks: MOH

SINGAPORE — Between July 9 and Aug 18, public healthcare institutions saw an average of at least one suspected Kpod case a day.

During those six weeks, close to 50 suspected etomidate vaping cases were seen by the institutions.

On Wednesday (Sept 3), in response to queries from The Straits Times, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the cases were recorded in the electronic medical record systems or reported to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) as adverse events.

Adverse events refer to instances where patients display etomidate-related symptoms such as the loss of motor coordination, confusion, dizziness and slurred speech.

An MOH spokeswoman said enforcement actions will not be taken against individuals for previous vape use when they voluntarily come forward to seek medical assistance.

She added the information collected will shape policy on etomidate use in vapes.

In a circular sent out on July 9, MOH and HSA had told public healthcare institutions to record all suspected and confirmed etomidate-linked vaping cases.

This was after the authorities noticed a worrying increase in the number of vapes laced with etomidate, also known as Kpods, in Singapore between 2024 and 2025.

The circular was addressed to emergency departments, urgent care centres, departments of psychiatry at public healthcare institutions, and the National Addictions Management Service Centre at the Institute of Mental Health.

It told their medical practitioners they should get their patients to surrender their vapes and consider taking urine tests.

It added the authorities were studying the harm and addictiveness of etomidate use in vapes through those who seek medical attention. These studies will inform and shape policy, including whether existing regulations need to be tightened or amended.

Etomidate was designed to be injected into the veins under clinical supervision for anaesthetic purposes, and not meant to be inhaled.

Kpods have been linked to several deaths here, with etomidate being found in the blood samples of two people involved in a fatal road accident in Punggol Road in May.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on July 20 that a third of more than 100 vapes seized during enforcement operations contained etomidate.

On Aug 28, the Government announced that etomidate would be listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act from Sept 1.

An MOH-HSA circular was sent out a day later on Aug 29, this time addressing all medical practitioners, including those in private practice.

It said that in the light of etomidate being listed as a Class C drug, all medical practitioners are legally required to report suspected abusers to the authorities within seven days.

Unlike abusers who come forward willingly, the ones who are reported can be investigated and prosecuted.

As part of stricter measures to tackle vaping from Sept 1, those who import Kpods now face jail time of up to 20 years and 15 strokes of the cane. Those who sell or distribute Kpods can be jailed for up to 10 years and can be given five strokes of the cane.

Kpod abusers face a fine of $500 if they are under 18 and $700 if they are above 18 when they are caught the first time. They must attend rehabilitation for up to six months.

If caught a second time, they must undergo mandatory supervision for six months, including drug testing and rehabilitation.

Those caught a third time and beyond will be admitted to a drug rehabilitation centre with drug testing and supervision for 12 months. Those under 16 will not be admitted, but will undergo mandatory supervision for 12 months.

Those who fail to comply can be prosecuted under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board's I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/. To surrender devices, without penalty: Locate the nearest vape disposal bin near you at hsa.gov.sg/tobacco-regulation/bin-vapes. For more support to quit vaping: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.