About 500 HDB carparks facing technical issues islandwide; cause being investigated

About 500 car parks in HDB estates across the island experienced technical issues with their parking systems on Friday (Oct 31).

In a Facebook post on Oct 31, HDB said it is currently investigating the cause of the issue.

"In the meantime, we have lifted the barrier arms of affected parking gantries to allow motorists to enter and exit the car parks expeditiously," said HDB.

It added that it is working closely with service providers to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

According to comments on the Facebook group TADA Drivers Club, one user noted that when he returned home at 12pm, there was a long queue to enter the car park.

Others added that drivers had to alight from their vehicles to manually lift the barrier arms in order to enter and exit the car parks.

AsiaOne has reached out to HDB for more information.

This is a developing story.

[[nid:705330]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com