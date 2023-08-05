'Absolutely disrespectful': Photo of underwear hanging over Singapore flag incurs public wrath

With National Day celebrations just around the corner, we can see the national flag displayed outside homes and offices.

However, a photo of the national flag hung at a HDB block has stirred some unhappiness online.

The photo, posted by Facebook user Wendy Lee on Complaint Singapore page on Aug 4, showed four underwear hung over the Singapore flag displayed below a HDB window over at Pasir Ris.

"Respect our country's flag…Singapore," Lee wrote, adding that she has since reported the matter to the town council.

The post garnered the attention of many netizens unhappy over the disrespect shown to the national flag.

One netizen said: "The household should be heavily fined."

Some pointed out that while it is not mandatory to display the national flag, one should still respect it and that it is an offence to treat it this way.

How to display the national flag

Under the National Symbols Act which came into effect on Tuesday (Aug 1), the maximum penalties for the misuse of national symbols (including the national flag) were increased to $30,000, and six months' jail to safeguard against disrespectful use.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) had said that in celebration of Singapore’s 58th National Day in 2023, all Singaporeans are encouraged to display the national flag during the National Day celebration period from July 1 to Sept 30.

“The national flag is Singapore’s most visible symbol of statehood and a symbol of our national unity and resilience. It should be treated with respect, and used in an appropriate and dignified manner,” said MCCY.

And when it comes to the handling of the national flag, it should not be hung out to dry outdoors together with other laundry as this may be considered inappropriate.

AsiaOne has reached out to Lee for comment.

ALSO READ: Man threw Singapore flags and shorts into fire, walked home naked

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com