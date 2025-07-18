'Absolutely not okay': New auto pet washer at Holland Drive draws concern from netizens, SPCA

A new automated pet wash machine in Holland Drive, which aims to make grooming more convenient for dog owners, has been met with backlash from netizens.

Just4Pets AutoWash was launched on Saturday (July 12) at Blk 40 Holland Drive.

It has four pet grooming locations island-wide, and it's new 24-hour auto wash service is Singapore's first, according to its website.

The service is marketed as a quick three-step process that includes two rounds of rinsing and shampoo, one round of conditioner, and a final rinse that is followed by a gentle blow dry.

Prices range from $30 to $50, depending on the size of the dog.

Just4Pets uploaded several videos to its Instagram account demonstrating how the washer works, promising "gentle wash cycles" and "pet-friendly shampoos".

Their initial video on July 11 attracted over 200 comments from netizens who questioned the safety of the washer, with one saying that it is "absolutely not okay".

Other netizens said that dog owners should take responsibility for their dogs, and that a pet grooming company should be aware of the risks that such a machine might pose to an animal's well-being.

To allay fears, Just4Pets posted another video on July 12 showcasing an employee experiencing the washer for herself.

The employee sat cross-legged in the washer and emerged smiling, but drenched.

Dog owners concerned

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Keshvin, a 29-year-old dog owner, said that he would not use the auto washer.

He said that his mini schnauzer "gets anxious when left alone or can't see others clearly", and that such an enclosed space might stress him out.

"Also, he tends to move around a lot, so he might not stay still well enough to be washed or dried properly," he said.

Many pet owners also still prefer the reassurance that a professional groomer can provide in terms of comforting their pets and catering to specific needs, Keshvin said, adding that human pet groomers are unlikely to be replaced by automation.

Another dog owner, who only wanted to be known as Teng, said that the auto washer seems like a "washing machine" and that Singaporean pet owners, who are "more reserved and protective", are unlikely to try out such services.

The 23-year-old student also shared similar sentiments to Keshvin, noting the different needs of dogs, which can be dependent on the breed.

"The shampoo I use for my labrador is different from my goldie. The amount of scrubbing and hair-drying is also different," he told AsiaOne.

'Exercise utmost caution': SPCA

Speaking to AsiaOne, Walter Leong, Executive Director at Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), said that pet owners should "exercise utmost caution in deciding to use auto pet wash services", adding that they may not be in the best interest of animal welfare despite the convenience.

Leong highlighted several issues with the auto pet wash, including the risk of strangulation or injury that may be caused "depending on how the leash is designed".

"Unlike a human groomer who can adjust their actions based on the pet's reactions, the washer is unable to perform similar monitoring functions," Leong said, adding that cleansing agents may subsequently enter the eyes and nose of pets and cause irritation and anxiety.

"The SPCA strongly recommends entrusting a pet's care to reliable pet groomers," he said.

'Not a replacement for traditional grooming': Just4Pets

Speaking to AsiaOne, director Bel Goh said that Autowash has been developed through extensive testing with "careful thought, design integrity, and animal welfare considerations".

"The online feedback received thus far has been consistent with our expectations," she said, adding that the company is open to constructive feedback and remain fully committed to open dialogue.

Citing "overwhelmingly positive feedback" from pet owners who have used the service, Goh also said that there are trained staff stationed on-site to guide first-time users and address any questions.

At the same time, she also emphasised that Autowash is "not a replacement for traditional grooming", but should be used when dogs need a quick rinse, after "beach outing, a muddy walk, or just a messy day".

Beyond convenience, Autowash was introduced with elderly pet owners in mind, who may struggle to groom their own dogs, Goh said.

