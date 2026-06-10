Man who sent abusive emails to Marsiling-Yew Tee MP and town council employee to be charged

A 72-year-old man will be charged in court on Thursday (June 11) for using abusive language in emails sent to a Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP and a town council employee.

Police said in a news release on Wednesday night that he had sent multiple emails between Aug 19 and Oct 6 last year to the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council.

The emails allegedly contained accusations of unlawful conduct and abusive comments directed at an MP and a town council employee.

According to the police, the elderly man was previously investigated for similar offences under the Protection from Harassment Act, in relation to abusive conduct directed at the same MP and staff.

If found guilty of using abusive words or materials towards a public servant, he could be fined up to $5,000 jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Police reminded members of the public who have concerns regarding municipal or public service matters to raise them through appropriate official channels, adding that they have zero tolerance for harassment and abusive conduct directed at public officers and town council personnel who carry out duties in service of the community.

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