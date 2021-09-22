Accident at Changi Airport: 3 taken to hospital, 1 trapped at driver's seat of bus

SINGAPORE - A person was trapped at the driver's seat of a bus following an accident at Changi Airport on Wednesday (Sept 22).

The SBS Transit bus appeared to have crashed into a pillar of a Skytrain track which was running above it.

Three people, a 59-year-old male bus driver, and two passengers - a woman, 34, and a man, 42 - were conscious when they were taken to Changi General Hospital, said the authorities.

The accident occurred at about 1.05pm at along 65 Airport Boulevard, between Terminal 3 and Terminal 1.

"A person was found trapped at the driver's seat of a bus. SCDF rescued the person using hydraulic rescue equipment," said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Police investigations are ongoing.

