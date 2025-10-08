Accident, not assault, says River Valley Primary principal after video of incident goes viral

The principal of River Valley Primary School has denied a parent's allegation that his son was assaulted by a fellow pupil during recess on Oct 6.

In a TikTok clip that has since garnered over 750,000 views overnight, the Primary 3 pupil's father, Adrod, recounted the incident that happened earlier that day.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, Jennifer Pang said on Wednesday (Oct 8) their investigation established that the incident involved three students, aged between eight and nine years old, instead of only two students as recounted by Adrod.

Referring to the alleged bully as Pupil A and Adrod's son as Pupil B, Pang said that the third student, Pupil C, was a friend ofPupil B's.

She said Pupil A had not punched Pupil B during the incident, as was alleged in the video.

Pupil B and C chased down Pupil A to retrieve B's stolen wallet, when Pupil C "accidentally hit Pupil B's lips with the wallet during the tussle", she added.

Pang also said that the school will help the students learn from the incident and work towards a positive resolution of the matter.

"Meanwhile, the school is also in the process of engaging the parents of all students involved, to share what had transpired during the recess incident so that they can monitor their children's wellbeing," she said.

Photos of his son's injuries were included in Adrod's video, which showed a cut lip and a bloodstained uniform.

Adrod has since made a police report on the incident, and said that he will be contacting his family lawyer to determine what else can be done.

AsiaOne has reached out to Adrod for comments.

