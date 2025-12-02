Tipper truck driver taken to hospital after accident with cement mixer in Tuas

A 37-year-old male tipper truck driver was taken conscious to hospital after an accident along Tuas Viaduct in the early hours of Tuesday (Dec 2).

The accident involved two heavy vehicles — a tipper truck and a cement mixer.

The police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the accident along Tuas Viaduct, towards Tuas South Avenue 3, at about 3.35am.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said the driver was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A video of the aftermath of the accident posted on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante shows the tipper truck lying on its right side with what appears to be soil spilt onto the road.

The truck's front bumper and the viaduct's railings also appear to be damaged.

A short distance away, behind the truck, the cement mixer was stopped with some damage seen on the right side of its front bumper.

The video also shows an excavator at the scene after sunrise, working in the rain to remove the soil and debris scattered on the road shoulder of the two-lane road.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Heavy vehicles must install speed limiters by statutory deadlines

In an earlier news release on Nov 24, the police said they will take strict enforcement actions against heavy vehicle owners who fail to comply with the statutory deadlines to install speed limiters on their vehicles.

The non-compliant vehicles will also be prohibited from being driven and their road tax cannot be renewed.

The move towards "strict enforcement actions" comes after "extensive measures" to engage and remind fleet owners of the requirement through SMSes, emails and letters, said the traffic police.

As of Nov 14, some 30 per cent of these vehicles — 765 out of 2,525 lorries — have yet to install speed limiters.

