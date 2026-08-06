ICA joins other Govt agencies, 'crawls' onto viral 'accidental baby selfie' trend on Instagram

Have you come across random, blur selfies of babies staring cutely at you in your IG feed?

Well, it is a latest trend doing the rounds on social media.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Wednesday (Aug 5) became the latest Singapore Government agency to "crawl" onto this trend, posting a baby dressed in dark blue — the colour of its uniform — with its building in the background.

It joins other agencies, including the Health Promotion Board, Land Transport Authority (LTA), Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Ministry of Social and Family Development, and Skills and Workforce Development Agency to have done so.

Some of these posts have been well-received, with LTA's post of a baby in a bus receiving over 12,500 likes within three days of its posting on Aug 2.

Reactions to such posts have been mostly positive, with netizens enjoying the cuteness overload.

But there were also those who took the opportunity to provide feedback on related matters.

How did it come about?

In case you are wondering if it is a Government campaign to encourage families to have babies, it is not.

So how did the trend come about?

It started when a child accidentally uploaded a selfie for a Saudi Arabia fashion brand called Sahaba Abaya. But instead of removing it, Sahaba kept the post up.

The brand's followers found the post funny and wholesome and other Saudi brands soon caught on.

Since then, it has sparked a wave of copycat campaigns, including from major brands such as AirAsia, Ikea and McDonald's.

A classic case of a genuine social media mishap being flipped, creating a marketing moment.

Now you know.

[[nid:722685]]

editor@asiaone.com