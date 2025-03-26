Acres alleges cruelty after fish in drained condo pond left to suffocate and die during cleaning

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) has drawn attention to a recent case of animal cruelty after fish in a condominium pond were allegedly left to suffocate and die in a pond that was drained for cleaning.

A video of the incident posted on Facebook by Acres on Tuesday (Mar 25) showed workers cleaning the pond after it had been emptied of water.

In the video, which was provided by a member of the public, fish can be seen struggling and flopping around in the enclosure.

Towards the end of the video, a worker was also seen tossing a dying fish onto the walkway.

According to Acres, the pond, which has existed for 25 years, was drained and the fish discarded alive under the building management's instructions.

In the post, the non-profit organisation dedicated to animal welfare, rescue and conservation noted that while the condominium had made efforts to rehome the red-eared sliders, no provisions were made for the welfare of the fish.

Among the fish were tilapias, plecos and also stingrays.

Acres highlighted that this incident points to a broader issue stemming from the "lack of understanding that fish are sentient beings".

It quoted Dr Naomi Clark-Shen, a specialist in fish conservation and welfare as saying that research has shown fish are "capable of experiencing stress and feeling pain".

"The government, businesses, and the general public need to ensure that such unnecessary suffering does not happen again," added Clark-Shen.

"Fish owners, breeders, and sellers have a duty to ensure the proper care and welfare of these animals," added Acres.

A case has been filed with the National Parks Board (NParks) for further investigation.

AsiaOne has reached out to NParks and Acres for comment.

[[nid:711751]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com