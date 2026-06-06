Critically endangered Sunda pangolin rescued from Bukit Batok washing machine to be returned to the wild

A critically endangered Sunda pangolin that was rescued from a washing machine is ready to be released back into the wild, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) said in a Facebook post on Thursday (June 4).

The pangolin had crawled into the washing machine near Bukit Batok on the morning of May 25.

Acres received a call from a resident about an "unusual animal" lodged beneath the appliance and advised the caller not to turn on the machine, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Acres' rescue team took around 20 to 40 minutes to coax the pangolin out, as the species tends to cling tightly onto surfaces.

Acres chief executive Kalaivanan Balakrishnan reportedly said the mammal did not sustain any injuries but was stressed from the rescue operation.

Although the wildlife organisation has rescued animals from washing machines before, this is the first time it has rescued a Sunda pangolin from the device, ST reported.

Sunda pangolins, like other wild animals such as monitor lizards and snakes, are known to squeeze into tiny gaps and crevices to escape or hide, said Kalaivanan, adding that it likely came from a nearby nature reserve.

He declined to reveal further details about the pangolin's release and location, out of concern for its safety.

Videos on Acres' Facebook captioned that after rescuing the pangolin, the vet team conducted an assessment, including checks for ticks. Deemed healthy, the animal is now set to be released back into the wild.

"We're glad we managed to rescue this critically endangered pangolin so that he can return back to the wild again," Acres said.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com