A student believed to be a 15-year-old boy from Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) has died after an accident at Safra Yishun yesterday (Feb 3).

He was taken to hospital but died this morning.

According to The Straits Times, he was taking part in a high-element school activity organised by outdoor adventure learning company Camelot.

The instructors were reportedly questioned by the police following the incident, but the police do not suspect foul play at this time.

