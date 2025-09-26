'An act against one religion is an act against all': Religious leaders express deep concern over Al-Istiqamah Mosque incident

The Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) has voiced deep concerns regarding the incident at the Al-Istiqamah Mosque in Serangoon North.

A parcel, found to contain meat that appeared to be pork, caused the mosque to be evacuated on Wednesday (Sept 24) night.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Sept 25), the IRO said that it takes a strong stand against any actions that threaten the peace and safety of places of worship or undermine religious harmony in Singapore.

"An act against one religion is an act against all religions," it said

The IRO is a non-governmental organisation founded by leaders from the Hindu, Jewish, Zoroastrian, Buddhist, Taoist, Jain, Christian, Muslim, Sikh and Baha'i religions.

It also stated that Singapore's mosques, temples, churches and other places of worship must remain safe, peaceful spaces for all who seek solace, reflection and communal worship.

"We stand in solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters and pray for continued peace and harmony in our multicultural society," it added.

Refrain from sharing unsubstantiated information: Muis

In sermons prepared by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and delivered at all the mosques during Friday prayers, religious leaders called on the community to refrain from sharing unsubstantiated information, reported The Straits Times.

They said that such incidents serve as reminders for the community to safeguard social cohesion and religious harmony.

In a public advisory, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) also advised against speculating or spreading rumours over the incident.

It noted that the leadership at Al-Istiqamah Mosque has called for calm, and for prayers to continue as usual.

"This reflects the solidarity that defines Singapore's response to such provocations," MCCY said.

Similar incidents at other mosques: Shanmugam

Minister for Home Affairs and Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam revealed on Thursday that similar incidents had recently occurred at other mosques around Singapore.

"Whatever the motive, this is playing with fire. We are treating this matter very seriously, and we will deal firmly with anyone found responsible," he said, adding that investigations were still ongoing.

The police were alerted to the incident at the Serangoon North mosque at about 5.20pm on Sept 24.

An employee of the mosque experienced breathlessness and was taken to Sengkang General Hospital. She has since been discharged.

[[nid:723142]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com