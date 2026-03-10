178 active mobility devices impounded in February as LTA enforces against errant riders, including youths

A total of 178 active mobility devices (AMD) were impounded by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) last month.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (March 10), the authority said its officers conducted various enforcement operations targeting errant riders, including youths, in February and detected 477 offences.

LTA reiterated that users of active mobility devices must meet the minimum age of 16 and pass the mandatory theory test before they are allowed to ride on cycling paths.

"We'll continue to take firm action against errant AM users to ensure the safety of all users on public paths and roads," it said.

Members of the public who encounter errant active mobility users can report them online at go.gov.sg/report-am.

From June, users of personal mobility scooters will need to obtain a certificate of medical need.

The speed limit for PMAs on public paths will be reduced to 6kmh from 10kmh. Registration of mobility scooters will also be mandatory, with all devices to be registered by 2029.

lim.kewei@asiaone.com