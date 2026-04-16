LTA seizes 100 non-compliant active mobility devices in March

A total of 308 active mobility-related offences were detected during various enforcement operations conducted by the Land Transport Authority in March.

During the operations, some 100 non-compliant devices were also seized.

Photographs provided by the authority show several fixies, or fixed-gear bicycle, which do not come with hand-operated brakes, and personal mobility devices (PMDs) which appear to be modified or overweight.

In a social media post on Wednesday (April 15), LTA said the enforcement operations targeted errant cyclists and users of non-compliant devices.

From June, users of personal mobility scooters will have to obtain a certificate of medical need.

The speed limit for personal mobility aids on public paths will be reduced to 6kmh from 10kmh, and registration of mobility scooters will also be mandatory, with all devices to be registered by 2029.

Members of the public who encounter errant active mobility users can report them online at go.gov.sg/report-am.

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