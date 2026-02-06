391 active mobility offences detected in January, 57 non-compliant devices impounded: LTA

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) detected a total of 391 active mobility offences across Singapore just last month alone and also impounded 57 non-compliant devices.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Feb 6), LTA said its active mobility enforcement officers conducted operations at multiple active mobility hotspots including pedestrian overhead bridges.

Photos included in the post showed the enforcement officers in plainclothes with body-worn cameras.

"We will continue to take firm action against errant active mobility users to ensure path safety," LTA said.

The authority added that it is working with volunteers from the active mobility community ambassador programme to remind path users to dismount and push bicycles across overhead bridges.

"Good cycling culture requires every cyclist to consider others' safety," said LTA.

The authority also urged the public to report errant active mobility users online at go.gov.sg/report-am.

Parliament passed a raft of changes to transport laws on Wednesday, including new rules targeting the misuse of mobility scooters.

From June 1 this year, personal mobility scooter users below the age of 70 will need a certificate of medical need, with the maximum speed of these devices on public paths capped at 6kmh.

Speaking during the Second Reading of the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill on Tuesday, Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng said: "Many of us have heard from residents who feel increasingly unsafe as larger, faster devices weave through our paths under the guise of being mobility aids.

"We need to restore the original purpose of these devices to serve their intended users."

