Actress-model fined for swearing at police phone operator, SMRT staff

Actress-model Melissa Faith Yeo Lay Hong called the police emergency hotline in May this year and used vulgar language when talking to the operator who took her call.

The court heard she became unhappy when the operator, Mr Mohamad Faizan Mohamed Rais, 38, told her to calm down.

She responded by hurling a swear word at him.

In another incident, Yeo, 33, who also works as a property agent, made a lewd hand gesture and hurled an obscenity at an SMRT employee in November last year.

She was fined $5,000 yesterday after pleading guilty to two offences under the Protection from Harassment Act.

State Prosecuting Officer (SPO) Mohd Nasri Haron said that assistant station manager Victor Chuang Shi Chang, 63, was at the control station of Bishan MRT station on Nov 21 last year when Yeo approached him to ask about the past transactions on her ez-link card.

Mr Chuang then informed her of her last two transactions.

When Yeo asked for more information, he directed her to a functioning general ticketing machine about 50m away.

Yeo went towards it but returned soon after and told Mr Chuang off, accusing him of giving her wrong information.