Actress-model fined for swearing at police phone operator, SMRT staff

PHOTO: The New Paper
Shaffiq Alkhatib
The New Paper

Actress-model Melissa Faith Yeo Lay Hong called the police emergency hotline in May this year and used vulgar language when talking to the operator who took her call.

The court heard she became unhappy when the operator, Mr Mohamad Faizan Mohamed Rais, 38, told her to calm down.

She responded by hurling a swear word at him.

In another incident, Yeo, 33, who also works as a property agent, made a lewd hand gesture and hurled an obscenity at an SMRT employee in November last year.

She was fined $5,000 yesterday after pleading guilty to two offences under the Protection from Harassment Act.

State Prosecuting Officer (SPO) Mohd Nasri Haron said that assistant station manager Victor Chuang Shi Chang, 63, was at the control station of Bishan MRT station on Nov 21 last year when Yeo approached him to ask about the past transactions on her ez-link card.

Mr Chuang then informed her of her last two transactions.

When Yeo asked for more information, he directed her to a functioning general ticketing machine about 50m away.

Yeo went towards it but returned soon after and told Mr Chuang off, accusing him of giving her wrong information.

She later asked him for a feedback form and he gave her one.

After taking it, she flashed him an obscene hand gesture and hurled a vulgarity at him.

SPO Mohd Nasri said Mr Mohamad Faizan was on duty on May 2 this year when he received a call from Yeo at around 6.30pm.

Yeo wanted to find out about the case of an assault earlier in the day in which she was the victim.

During the conversation, she also used an obscene word to refer to an investigation officer handling it.

The outcome of the assault case was not mentioned in court yesterday.

Yeo was named one of FHM Singapore's 100 Sexiest Women in 2008 and 2009.

In 2014, she appeared in a local movie titled Afterimages, which was about urban legends and superstitions in Singapore.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction. 

