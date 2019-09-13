Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke

PHOTO: Facebook/Adam Khoo
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

The year is 2019, and misogyny is still prevalent as ever. 

Adam Khoo, known for his educational workshops and learning camps, recently landed himself in the soup when his chauvinistic Facebook post rubbed netizens the wrong way.

The educator wrote about his experience at an airport security checkpoint on Tuesday (Sept 10), sharing about how a "fortunately attractive" female security officer patted him down, seemingly "enjoying herself" because she was smiling.

I just went through airport security and I was patted down by a lady ( fortunately attractive). I could see that she was...

Posted by Adam Khoo on Monday, 9 September 2019

He noted how male security officers were not allowed to frisk female travellers and proceeded to call out the supposed "double standards", questioning why female security officers were the only ones allowed to "enjoy their job".

Netizens were obviously unimpressed by his post. As Khoo's tuition firm teaches children as young as six years old, they found it extremely inappropriate that an educator would encourage such sexist views.

Many proceeded to berate him for being disgusting and outright disrespectful towards women.

PHOTO: Facebook

In response to the backlash, Khoo tried to brush it off by saying the post was a joke and that those who were offended were "very sad people" with "inflexible mind".

some people have such an inflexible mind that they don't know how to take a joke...they get offended by anything that does not match their perfect model of the world. Very sad people.

Posted by Adam Khoo on Wednesday, 11 September 2019

His response did nothing to quell netizens' anger. Instead, it only fanned the flames.

PHOTO: Facebook

Despite his success as a famed educator, his former students have less than ideal impressions about him. According to them, Khoo has a track record of using inappropriate and sexual teaching methods.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

