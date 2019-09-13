Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke

The year is 2019, and misogyny is still prevalent as ever.
Adam Khoo, known for his educational workshops and learning camps, recently landed himself in the soup when his chauvinistic Facebook post rubbed netizens the wrong way.
The educator wrote about his experience at an airport security checkpoint on Tuesday (Sept 10), sharing about how a "fortunately attractive" female security officer patted him down, seemingly "enjoying herself" because she was smiling.
He noted how male security officers were not allowed to frisk female travellers and proceeded to call out the supposed "double standards", questioning why female security officers were the only ones allowed to "enjoy their job".
Netizens were obviously unimpressed by his post. As Khoo's tuition firm teaches children as young as six years old, they found it extremely inappropriate that an educator would encourage such sexist views.
Many proceeded to berate him for being disgusting and outright disrespectful towards women.
In response to the backlash, Khoo tried to brush it off by saying the post was a joke and that those who were offended were "very sad people" with "inflexible mind".
His response did nothing to quell netizens' anger. Instead, it only fanned the flames.
Despite his success as a famed educator, his former students have less than ideal impressions about him. According to them, Khoo has a track record of using inappropriate and sexual teaching methods.